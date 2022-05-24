Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For The Women’s Tag Team Titles

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, reportedly walked out of WWE RAW due to creative differences with Vince McMahon.

Michael Cole discussed how “Sasha and Naomi let us all down” and “their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans” on the May 20, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. They’ve been suspended indefinitely, according to Cole, and a tournament will be held to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE appears to be pondering what to do with the women’s tag team championships. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com mentioned the following on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“OK, so here’s the situation with the tag team title. They’re going to do a tournament. There are pitches that have been made, and that’s where we’re at right now. So, there’s not a final thing. I know of different ideas. It does feel like it’ll probably be four teams.

Nikki and Doudrop probably one of them. Shayna and Natalya probably the favorites, because they’re probably the best of the four teams, what they have. And as far as the other two teams, there’s several different options, but essentially it would be putting Carmella and Zelina back together even though they’ve broken up or just having two people who have never teamed before and two teams of just, people put together, whatever it is and however it is. But, yeah, nothing is finalized right now.”