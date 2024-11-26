Backstage Latest Regarding Jade Cargill’s Injury

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill will be out of action for a while following an angle in which she was laid out on top of a car.

They did not reveal who did it, but rather the mystery attacker storyline is unfolding. As previously stated by Dave Meltzer, Cargill’s removal from storylines was intended to cover up an actual injury. However, the severity of the injuries is unknown.

It is known that she will be out of action for at least three months, if not more. Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the true injury is being kept secret.

Meltzer: “They almost have to be [stripped of women’s tag team titles]. I was told, three months minimum. The other thing is, whatever the actual injury is, is being kept very secret. I’ve heard from several in the company who are aware of the injury. And they say, not only do they not know what the injury is, but people who are very close to her don’t even know what the injury is, but it is an injury. For whatever reason you know what the actual injury is it is not well known.

Bryan Alvarez: “They had a list of about 95 different things that they had diagnosed her with in storyline, and one of them, I believe, was a torn meniscus. And I would not be surprised if that was the injury, only, because that is like, a minimum three months. And depending on the severity …..it could be longer, it could be three months. I don’t know why that would be a big secret.”

