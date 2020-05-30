Backstage Latest Regarding Kurt Angle and WWE

As previously noted, Kurt Angle was one of the names released from WWE on April 15th due to budget cuts. While it was initially believed that Angle was only brought back for this week’s NXT appearance, he also appeared on this week’s Smackdown to announce Matt Riddle’s move to the brand.

There is a new report from Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co which indicates that Angle will be staying with the company. A source noted the following to Davis:

“If they haven’t signed him already then they will make an offer to him soon. Vince doesn’t want to lose him to AEW.”

While Angle won’t be wrestling, the report suggests that he would happy with a backstage role and a similar contract to what he had before.