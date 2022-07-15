Backstage MLW News; Finished Until September, House Shows Discussed, More

Following this week’s “Kings of Colosseum” episode of MLW: Fusion, Major League Wrestling will take a break until the fall.

The company won’t be airing any new episodes until the next season debuts in September, according to a report from PWInsider. BeIn Sport will broadcast “Best Of” episodes in its place. A few MLW All-Access episodes will also be made available by the company.

When MLW resumes touring, there have been some discussions about adding a few house shows. This would reduce the expense of paying performers to travel in for their pre-tapes for the TV tapings. Additionally, the talent would book some additional dates.

Due to various concussion-related difficulties, Richard Holliday is still sidelined. Due to this, the MLW star was lately forced to cancel a number of independent dates. The concussion occurred at Battle Riot IV during his battle with Alex Hammerstone, according to a report from PWInsider. He hasn’t been cleared to return as of this writing.

Finally, while they are off between “seasons,” MLW intends to make a few more business announcements throughout the summer.

