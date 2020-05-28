Backstage MLW News: New Talent On The Way, COO Gets Engaged, Hammerstone’s Contract

– MLW reportedly has “several” new signings that will be announced in the coming weeks.

– A new member is set to be added to the Injustice stable. For those unaware, the ongoing storyline is that Kotto Brazil is out of the company due to the attacks by CONTRA Unit.

– MLW COO Jared Saint Laurent recently got engaged.

– The announcement of Alex Hammerstone signing a new multi-year deal with MLW led to the promotion’s website breaking a one-day traffic record, According to Pwinsider. In another note on Hammerstone, he is currently preparing for an upcoming weightlifting competition that will take place on the west coast.

– MLW posted the following video, showing the latest chapter in the CONTRA Unit storyline:

– MLW tweeted the following, showing several new t-shirts for The Von Erichs and Alicia Atout: