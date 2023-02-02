Backstage Mood Going Into WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Near-Capacity Crowd Expected

The WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on Saturday is expected to draw a near-capacity crowd.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a press conference today to promote Vengeance Day, and he revealed that they are expecting around 5,000 fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, which is close to capacity for this show.

The Spectrum Center has a pro wrestling capacity of around 20,000, but NXT uses a smaller setup. According to @WrestleTix, WWE had 4,889 tickets distributed as of Wednesday, with 879 available seats. As of Wednesday, the setup/capacity was for 5,768 seats.

According to Michaels, everything is going well for the live event. People in NXT are anxious and nervous because this is their first time leaving the WWE Performance Center for TV in a long time, and this is a new crew taking NXT on the road post-pandemic, but everyone is looking forward to putting on a fantastic show and having a blast.

The Spectrum Center in Charlotte will host the 2023 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 4th. On Saturday night, we’ll have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7 p.m. ET.

The current Vengeance Day card is below:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews