Backstage Morale at AEW Dynamite Following CM Punk’s Altercation With The Elite

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive discussed the situation involving CM Punk and Elite.

Alvarez dismissed a rumor spread by a company insider about The Young Bucks kicking down the door to CM Punk’s locker room. Alvarez also confirmed that AEW’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh, was present when the brawl began.

Alvarez also discussed the backstage morale and how things appear to have improved as a result of the meeting with the talent that took place before the Dynamite show this week.

“I did hear that they did a ‘rah rah’ speech before the show and the feeling that I got from people was that people felt good last night,” Alvarez said. “They felt united. This is behind them in a lot of ways. Whatever happens, people feel – I don’t know how to explain it. It’s not like they feel good about what happened because they don’t…”

During the conversation with Sempervive, Alvarez reiterated that Punk’s assumption about The Bucks leaking information to him or Dave Meltzer about Colt Cabana is incorrect.

Alvarez said, “I didn’t get anything about CM Punk and Colt Cabana or anything from The Young Bucks,” Alvarez said about the allegation that The Bucks were leaking stuff to him.

Fightful Select also noted the following about the backstage morale at Dynamite:

“When we spoke to the AEW roster Wednesday, many indicated that after the show there was a much more positive vibe, with one saying it couldn’t have been worse than the chaos of the previous days. That same source said that the situation was ‘out of sight, out of mind’ for plenty of the roster who just wanted to show up and work.”