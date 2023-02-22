Backstage Morale is Reportedly ‘Waning’ as a Result of Possible WWE Sale

Within the WWE, both talent and staff have long felt that it’s necessary to tread carefully in order to avoid being demoted or fired.

Over the years, the environment has been described as tense, and there have been numerous reports of low morale whenever Vince McMahon was present. There have been rumors in recent months that things are more relaxed backstage and that there is more of a family atmosphere than a corporate environment.

The atmosphere behind the scenes has reportedly started to change as McMahon continues to try to sell the business. There is “waning morale” as a result of uncertainty about what a sale will entail.

The “unbridled energy” that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon brought to the company is starting to wane, according to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, who described the situation backstage.

The people who work backstage, according to Johnson, are the ones who talk about it more frequently than the wrestlers. It was noted that although things aren’t as bad as they once were, people are starting to lose enthusiasm because it’s inevitable that things will change once the company is sold. You frequently notice a house cleaning when new owners take over.

According to Nick Khan, they hope to sell the business in the coming months, right before the next round of negotiations for TV and streaming services.