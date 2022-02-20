Backstage News and Notes From WWE Elimination Chamber

– Cody Rhodes was not in Saudi Arabia for the event but Johnson did note that someone spotted Cody at the Orlando International Airport in Florida which could be WWE-related.

– As a result of a scary bump during his match against Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss was checked out by officials backstage and the early belief is that he’ll be fine. While not confirmed, it’s possible that Moss will be evaluated again.

– After losing to Rey Mysterio in the Kickoff match, The Miz cut a backstage promo and said he would be making a phone call to get himself a partner against Rey and Dominik. The word backstage is that Logan Paul will be the partner.