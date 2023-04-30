Backstage News And Notes On Friday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

As PWMania.com previously reported, the debut of former WWE Superstar Trinity (Naomi) was part of Friday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, which Pwinsider has released some backstage notes from.

According to the report, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton was working backstage as a show producer.

At the tapings, Brian Myers was also working as a producer. D’Lo Brown and Cheerleader Melissa, who worked as producers at the previous set of TV tapings, were reportedly not present Friday night.

Officials from Impact Wrestling were reportedly “thrilled” by the size and energy of the live audience at Friday night’s tapings. The show at Cicero Stadium was reportedly houseful and extra bleachers and seats were installed as a result of late ticket demand and walkups. While the taping was not “sold out,” it performed admirably, and live attendance increased from the promotion’s previous trip to Chicago, IL.