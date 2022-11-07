Backstage News and Notes on WWE’s Saudi Arabia Trip for Crown Jewel

This past weekend’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event was one of the easier trips for the WWE crews to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The WWE flights from the Kingdom took off and landed safely in the United States. According to PWInsider, some people flew out on private jets, while others flew out together, with stops in Paris or London before returning to the United States.

Fightful Select reported that sources said this was one of the easier trips to and from the Kingdom, despite the “scary issues” that led up to the event, such as Iran’s threats to attack the country.

The safe flight from the Kingdom to America came as a relief to WWE crews following the travel debacle following the 2019 Crown Jewel event, in which the roster was reportedly held on a plane for several hours.