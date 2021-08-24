Backstage News and Notes Regarding The WWE NXT Brand

Here are some news items regarding the WWE NXT brand via Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

* Regarding WALTER, Johnson noted that “there was a LOT of talk coming out of his insane match at Takeover 36 that WALTER needs to be on WWE NXT proper on a consistent basis.” In an interview with metro.co.uk from earlier this year, WALTER said the following regarding a possible move to the United States:

“I don’t mind going to America for a little bit. I don’t want to live there, but as a visitor it’s good enough…”

* Kay Lee Ray is going to be a full-time member of the NXT brand and is now living in the United States.

* Following the departures of Karrion Kross and Adam Cole, the current plan is for Johnny Gargano to be positioned as the top heel of the brand. Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong as also expected to be top heels right beneath Gargano.

* Despite rumors, the relationship between WWE and Full Sail University has not ended. The belief is that once the Covid-19 pandemic winds down and restrictions ease up, the door will reportedly be open for WWE to resume tapings at FSU.