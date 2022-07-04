Backstage News and Producers for Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

The following officials produced the matches that featured on last week week’s episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:
June 27 WWE RAW:
– Abyss and Shane Helms co-produced the Money in the Bank qualifying Battle Royal.
– Michael Hayes produced Montez Ford vs. Jey Uso.
– Petey Williams produced Carmella-Bianca Belair segment.
– Kenny Dykstra produced Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan.
– Jason Jordan produced the John Cena segment.
– Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Alpha Academy.
– Petey Williams and Molly Holly co-produced the Women’s MITB qualifier.
July 1 WWE SmackDown:
– Jamie Noble produced the Men’s Money in the Bank promo.
– Jason Jordan & Jamie Noble co-produced the Battle Royal.
– Petey Williams produced the Rousey/Natalya Story.
– Petey Williams produced The New Day vs. Viking Raiders.
– Tyson Kidd produced Raquel, Lacey and Shotzi vs. Liv Morgan, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
– Michael Hayes produced Usos ATA.
– Adam Pearce produced the Maximum Male Models segment.
– Michael Hayes produced the Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier.
Backstage News:
– The Jey Uso vs. Montez Ford match was originally supposed to determine who selected the stipulation for Money in the Bank.
– Carmella and Bianca Belair were originally scheduled for a contract signing on RAW.
– Originally the battle royal was called the “King of the Mountain” Battle Royal. That was changed.
