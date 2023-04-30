Backstage News And Producers Revealed From This Week’s WWE SmackDown (4/28/2023)

The WWE Producers for Friday’s SmackDown at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can read our in-depth SmackDown recap by clicking here.

* Jason Jordan produced the opening segment with The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, as well as the first-round draft pick segment. Jordan also produced the main event with the Usos vs. Owens & Zayn, alongside the dark matches featuring Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley.

* Michael Hayes produced Butch vs. LA Knight.

* Adam Pearce produced the second-round draft pick segment and The Street Profits vs. the LWO vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.

* TJ Wilson produced the third-round draft pick segment and Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville.

* Shawn Daivari produced the fourth-round draft pick segment and backstage segments. He also produced a dark match between Shotzi & Lacey Evans.

* Michael Hayes didn’t produce any Bloodline segments, which he usually does.

* More draft reactions were filmed from NXT.

* By the time the show aired, most talents knew which brand they were headed to.

* There are plans for more draft cameos on Monday’s RAW.

* Some people were “puzzled” by free agent choices, including Omos.

* AJ Styles was backstage all day and was not hidden before his return.