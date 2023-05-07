Backstage News And Producers Revealed From WWE SmackDown (5/5/2023)

The WWE Producers for Friday’s SmackDown at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can read our in-depth SmackDown recap by clicking here.

* Adam Pearce produced the opening dark match featuring Butch vs. LA Knight.

* Michael Hayes produced the Rey Mysterio promo segment.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for The OC vs. The Viking Raiders.

* TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) produced Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s segment.

* Shawn Daivari produced The Street Profits vs. Imperium.

* Abyss produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross.

* Michael Hayes produced this week’s video packages and multiple backstage segments, along with the LWO vs. Judgment Day main event, which also featured Bad Bunny.

* Cameron Grimes made his SmackDown debut. This is consistent with previous reports that WWE had been planning Grimes’ call-up for five months and that officials had grown to like him.

* Bad Bunny wore a throwback WWF Attitude Era logo jacket during the main event segment. Due to the terms of WWE’s old lawsuit with the World Wildlife Fund, which caused WWE to change its company name from WWF to WWE, WWE blurred out the logo during the FOX broadcast.

* WWE executives were said to be pleased with the audience reactions at last night’s SmackDown TV tapings in Puerto Rico.

* There was no producer for Cody Rhodes’ promo segment.