Backstage News and Reactions to Vince McMahon Planning a WWE Return

The news and press release today about former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon preparing to return to the company to assist with a potential sale has reportedly shocked people within WWE.

According to The Wall Street Journal, McMahon told people in mid-December that he plans to make a comeback to WWE and that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down back in July, and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. It was then reported today that McMahon has taken the first steps toward his return to the company, stating that he is looking to help lead a sale, and that he is looking to bring on former WWE Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to assist, who were unexpectedly let go in early 2020. Shortly after that report surfaced, McMahon issued a press release confirming his plans to return, along with a statement and additional details. You can read the mid-December report, which included details on Vince’s recent responses to two accusers by clicking here. You can read today’s report on Vince’s comeback plans for the potential sale, which includes the reported response from the WWE Board of Directors and how they feel about a possible return by clicking here.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the news “floored” multiple sources. It was noted that no one in any department – talent, production, creative, or general – claimed to have been tipped off or given any information prior to or immediately following the news’s release today.

“Not one bit, but considering some people from his regime were kept this long, they must have known it would happen. We’ll see if they talk to us tomorrow,” one talent said, referring to the SmackDown tapings.

When it was reported in mid-December that McMahon was looking to return in some capacity, sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity made it clear that Vince was not wanted back in general. According to reports, Vince still has some supporters.

Some talent have expressed concern that McMahon might return to the creative side of things. Production employees were also not informed of today’s news in advance, and the unanimous reaction from production sources who spoke was either bad news or “news above their pay grade” that they wouldn’t worry about until they had to.

“Finding out online is scary, and it’s Vince so I don’t believe a word that he says. I’m hoping current management and everything doesn’t change, but only time will tell,” one talent said before noting their admiration for WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. Another talent believes there will be a roster uproar if Vince returns to lead creative.

“I can’t count how many interviews I’ve read or people I talked to outside of the company that said ‘Vince liked me, but I got fired,’ He didn’t like you, he didn’t like any of them he fired or they wouldn’t have been fired during a pandemic,” one concerned higher-up said.

“I would be blown away if he returned to creative,” a newly signed talent said.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was revealed on Wednesday, June 15 that WWE’s Board of Directors was looking into then-Chairman & CEO Vince over a “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former paralegal hired in 2019. The involvement of then-Talent Relations head Laurinaitis was also being investigated, and it was revealed that the Board was looking into other cases involving former female employees as well. Stephanie McMahon then returned from her leave of absence to act as Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman after Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties while still continuing his creative responsibilities, at least for the time being.

On Monday, June 20, it was revealed that Bruce Prichard, WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer, was filling in for Laurinaitis as Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations during the investigation. On Friday, July 8, it was revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, including a former wrestler, as new allegations surfaced. Prichard’s interim position is no longer in effect, as WWE announced on July 22 that Triple H is the new WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Vince’s retirement was announced just hours after Triple H’s new role was announced, and Vince was the first to confirm that Stephanie, along with Co-CEO Nick Khan, is the new Chairwoman & Co-CEO. Laurinaitis has also been confirmed to have left the company.

WWE announced on July 25 that Triple H is the new creative director, and his title has been elevated to WWE Chief Content Officer. Since then, there have been additional promotions and corporate changes. On July 25, WWE also announced that previous financial statements would be revised due to “certain unrecorded expenses” by Vince totaling $14.6 million, which are payouts to various women. WWE stated at the time that Vince was personally repaying the debt. On July 25, it was also revealed that the federal government is looking into the McMahon payouts.

On August 9, it was revealed that McMahon had received another $5 million in payments, which he will be returning to the company in the same manner as the previous payments.