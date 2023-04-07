Backstage News And Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania

WWE is reportedly planning an injury angle for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX following WrestleMania 39.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there will be a stretcher job on tonight’s SmackDown. There is currently no word on which wrestler will be taking the ride.

It was also mentioned that WWE executives believe and hope that tonight’s SmackDown will return to the version of the show we’ve seen since WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over.

Click here for a spoiler on tonight’s show involving The Bloodline.

The following is the current SmackDown lineup from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon for tonight’s show:

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in six-man action

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne

* New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue celebrating their big title win