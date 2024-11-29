Backstage News And Spoilers For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/2/2024)

According to PWInsider.com, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, the new Bloodline’s “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, and the OG Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso will be in attendance on RAW this coming Monday night in Everett, Washington, which is the post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode.

There’s no word yet on whether they will appear on the actual show or just work dark matches for the live fans in attendance.

The report also mentioned that WWE veteran Big E is scheduled to be in attendance, as he is expected to be part of The New Day’s 10th anniversary celebration.