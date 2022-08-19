Backstage News and the Latest on Remaining NXT:UK Roster Members

As of the afternoon of Friday 19th August, with all of yesterdays releases, the NXT:UK roster page on WWE.com sure looks very different to the start of the week. Here, we will break down the names listed and their potential futures:

Blair Davenport, Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, Wolfgang), Tyler Bate: These contracted wrestlers all made appearances on this week’s NXT 2.0 broadcast, and are a sure thing to be involved in the When World’s Collide premium live event scheduled for Sunday September 4th at 5pm EST.

Meiko Satomura: Japanese legend Satomura is a current NXT:UK Champion, and has significantly more experience than any of the other women signed to the brand. It's absolutely no surprise that she is still listed on the active roster of signed talent, and a relocation into any of the other WWE brands would not be a surprise.

Ilja Dragunov: The former NXT:UK Champion and man who was the slayer of WALTER (aka GUNTHER) to win the title. Currently out injured, which is the only reason he is no longer the current NXT:UK title holder. Has wrestled in America for the NXT brand previously and is almost a certainty to do so again once recovered.

A- Kid: A strange inclusion, A-Kid is now over in NXT America performing as Axiom . Real name Carlos Ruiz, A-Kid debuted in 2012 and looks to be set to be a NXT 2.0 mainstay now.

Joseph Conners, Rohan Raja: Two further strange listings. Conners left the brand seemingly by his own choice at the end of 2021, whilst Raja posted yesterday confirming his release. Likely just admin errors on the part of the WWE website team to still list both on the roster page, and not in the alumni section.

Rampage Brown: A former WWE NXT signee in his own right, Rampage Brown performed as for WWE between 2008-2011 as Monty Lynch. He left the company in July 2011, but has yet to make any comment at all on social media after yesterday's releases. A veteran of the UK brand and considered one of the best heavyweights out of Europe, it would not be a surprise to see him retained through his wealth of knowledge.

Aleah James: With WWE since 2020 after debuting in 2019, Aleah James is the partner of Noam Dar, also on this list. James has posted to social media in the last hour with photos of her time in NXT:UK, but no further update on her future outside of the memories.

Noam Dar: A man who has performed on the main roster previously, been integral to 205 Live and was signed ahead of the formation of NXT:UK, Dar has only just turned 29 years old and has a lot of in-ring time ahead of him. Like many others, Dar posted a group photo on Twitter of the roster and crew.

Charlie Dempsey: The son of William Regal, but being a family member of a well respected British veteran was not enough to save Xia Brookside from the chopping block. With a wealth of potential, Dempsey did make his PROGRESS wrestling debut earlier this year, a company the WWE do own a portion of.

Isla Dawn, Stevie Turner, Jinny: Three active roster members who are all in relationships outside of the ring with talents that have progressed over to NXT 2.0 and the main roster, only Isla Dawn has made any comment on social media in the last 24 hours, posting up posted group photos of the NXT:UK crew.

Oliver Carter: Being from Switzerland, Carter is unique in that he is not a solely UK born wrestler and could be seen as valuable for the re-branding. Carter is a former NXT:UK Tag Champion with Ashton Smith who was released yesterday, with the title reign only coming to an end due to an injury to Smith.

Andy Shepherd, Johnny Saint & Nigel McGuiness: Shepherd, Saint and McGuiness have worked as staff on the NXT:UK brand. Shepherd re-posted the news of the NXT Europe creation yesterday, and then took to Instagram to join many of his colleagues in posting a throwback group photo.

Many other WWE NXT:UK crew, from announcers to those not under full-time contract but who have made appearances have also been tweeting out support for those who have lost their jobs and sharing memories. Coach Johnny Moss did this on Instagram, whilst referee Joey Tofino tweeted out “A bloody special locker room, the envy of many.”

Privately, the incoming of Triple H gave some hope that the brand would continue. It was rumored that the return of football to the BT Sports studio, where NXT:UK had been taping, was a complicating factor in the decision to go on hiatus – but there are a wealth of venues that the brand had run as live events previously that they could have reverted back to, had there been a strong need to keep producing content.

Sha Samuels, Teoman and Rohan Raja have all tweeted out their contact info for promoters to get in touch with them – with Samuels specifically suggesting he is available for shows and seminars from September 23rd.

One interesting note – Wild Boar Mike Hitchman posted a video of him giving his “Trapper Keeper” package piledriver finisher to Flash Morgan Webster. Webster responded by saying “Urgh, Trapper Keepers aren’t banned anymore are they! FFS”, suggesting Wild Boar had been restricted from using the move whilst contracted to the WWE.