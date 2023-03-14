Backstage News Brock Lesnar Quickly Leaving WWE RAW This Week

After Monday night’s WWE RAW segment, Brock Lesnar quickly exited the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

On this week’s RAW, Lesnar and Omos faced off in the ring for the first time in preparation for their WrestleMania 39 match. Lesnar smiled at Omos as he circled the ring, then entered and faced off with Omos to a chant of “holy sh*t!” from the crowd. Omos raised his fist in Lesnar’s face, and Lesnar smirked back before nodding. Omos then extended his hand for a handshake, which a laughing Lesnar accepted as a “Suplex City!” chant began. Lesnar stomped his foot to break free from Omos’ grip. They briefly tangled before Omos manhandled Lesnar to the floor over the top rope. Lesnar looked at Omos as officials rushed down to maintain order. As Omos yelled at Lesnar to get back into the ring, Lesnar motioned to the officials that he wasn’t going to do anything. Lesnar eventually left as Omos’ music played.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Lesnar left RAW immediately after his segment ended.

A car was seen running in the back of the arena, waiting for Lesnar to return from filming the segment with Omos. Lesnar walked straight to the car and was driven to a private plane to fly back home.

Lesnar vs. Omos was scheduled for the first hour of RAW, which is unusual for a Lesnar segment.

The following is video from Monday night’s RAW angle: