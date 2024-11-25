Backstage News From AEW Full Gear

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the following backstage news from the 2024 AEW Full Gear PPV event:

* Ricky Starks was backstage at the show after appearing at a Game Changer Wrestling event earlier in the day. Johnson stated that it was Starks’ first appearance at an AEW event in recent months, and he was “warmly greeted” by those backstage. There is currently no information on when Starks will return to AEW programming.

* It is believed that no significant injuries resulted from the show.

* There was reportedly “a lot” of internal appreciation for Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander.

* According to Johnson, the finale of Full Gear “was designed to showcase how many challengers are chasing the AEW title between Hangman Page, Christian Cage, Darby Allin and Jay White.” As PWMania.com previously reported, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Darby crashed into the Death Riders’ truck without the assistance of a stuntman.

* AEW gathered slightly over 10,000 fans to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.