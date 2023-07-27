Backstage News From The 2023 AEW Blood And Guts Match

The Golden Elite defeated Blackpool Combat Club in the Blood and Guts steel cage match at the July 19th, 2023 AEW Dynamite.

According to Justin Barrasso of SI.com, the match lasted longer than expected. Barrasso noted, “The original plan was to have approximately 10 minutes remaining after the finish, but it turned out to be only two.” A big moment for [Adam] Page was cut due to time constraints, but all of the other key points were hit, with the notable exception of Omega’s postmatch interview.”

Kenny Omega praised the Blackpool Combat Club and discussed his future in wrestling in the post-match promo.

Barrasso also stated that Jon Moxley suggested the bed of nails location.