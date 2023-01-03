Backstage News From the First WWE RAW of 2023, Plans for The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, More

– The Bloodline made another red brand appearance for their “hostile takeover” of the show on the first WWE RAW of 2023. Elias was ultimately defeated by Solo Sikoa in a Music City Street Fight, and Kevin Owens and The Street Profits were defeated by Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The brand crossover won’t be slowing down anytime soon, according to Fightful Select, especially as a means of accelerating initiatives for The Bloodline.

– It was mentioned on Monday that Summer Rae, who resides nearby, was backstage for RAW in Nashville. Rae is not expected to return full-time. Last year, she made her last appearance in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

– Despite social media rumors to the contrary, it appears that Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Edge were never intended to return on last night’s RAW.

– Mia Yim is still listed with that name on the roster on the official WWE website, but on internal run sheets, she has been referred to as “Michin” for a while.

– Following their title match and post-match angle on RAW, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were reported to be OK.