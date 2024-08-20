Backstage News From This Week’s Edition Of WWE RAW

Following this week’s edition of WWE RAW, WrestleVotes shared some backstage news about the show.

They stated, “The company has lots of praise for the South Florida crowd, who were very strong most of the night. The CM Punk promo came across well, highlighting the importance of WWE’s involvement with Fanatics Fest. Another standout moment was Liv Morgan’s performance during TJD’s attack—her intensity resonated backstage with many.”