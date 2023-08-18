Backstage News From This Week’s Fight For The Fallen AEW Dyanmite

* According to Fightful.com, former WCW world champion and actor David Arquette attended the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite. Former WWE stars CJ Perry aka Lana (who now lives in Nashville) and Summer Rae were also backstage.

* According to PWInsider.com, Warner Brothers Discovery was “thrilled” with AEW’s collaboration with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre board game. According to reports, WBD will “be seeking out additional potential opportunities in that vein.” More information about the TCM Deathmatch on Dynamite can be found here.

* As PWMania.com previously reported, Wrestler Dean Alexander played Leatherface on Dynamite, according to Fightful.

* El Hijo Del Vikingo, who has recently appeared for AEW, has canceled this weekend’s Game Changer Wrestling events in Atlantic City, NJ due to an injury. Vikingo was said to have passed out backstage after AAA Triplemania XXXI Mexico City.