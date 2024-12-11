Backstage News From This Week’s WWE Raw (12/9/2024)

The following is a breakdown of the writers and producers for each match and segment featured on the December 9 episode of WWE Raw from Wichita, Kansas:
* Ben Saccoccio wrote The New Day promo.
* Alexandra Williams wrote the Seth Rollins promo.
* Chad Barbash and Bryan Yand wrote the GUNTHER promo.
* Adam Pearce produced the Otis vs. Pete Dunne match for WWE Main Event.
* Kenny Dykstra produced the Unholy Union vs. Kayden & Katana match for WWE Main Event.
* Shawn Daivari produced the Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaiser match for WWE Main Event.
* Abyss produced the GUNTHER promo on RAW.
* The Wyatt Sicks vs. Final Testament match was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode.
* Petey Williams produced the Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan match.
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile was produced by Shawn Daviari & Kenny Dykstra.
* Jason Jordan produced the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez match.
* Jason Jordan also produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa dark match.
