Backstage News From This Week’s WWE Raw (12/9/2024)

The following is a breakdown of the writers and producers for each match and segment featured on the December 9 episode of WWE Raw from Wichita, Kansas:

* Ben Saccoccio wrote The New Day promo.

* Alexandra Williams wrote the Seth Rollins promo.

* Chad Barbash and Bryan Yand wrote the GUNTHER promo.

* Adam Pearce produced the Otis vs. Pete Dunne match for WWE Main Event.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Unholy Union vs. Kayden & Katana match for WWE Main Event.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaiser match for WWE Main Event.

* Abyss produced the GUNTHER promo on RAW.

* The Wyatt Sicks vs. Final Testament match was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode.

* Petey Williams produced the Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan match.

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile was produced by Shawn Daviari & Kenny Dykstra.

* Jason Jordan produced the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez match.

* Jason Jordan also produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa dark match.

(H/T: Fightful Select)