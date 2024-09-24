Backstage News From This Week’s WWE RAW (9/23/2024)

The following are some backstage news items that Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported regarding this week’s episode of WWE RAW:

* WWE talent backstage were said to be “thrilled” about Jey Uso winning the Intercontinental title from Bron Breakker.

* There was backstage discussion about what the “main event” of Bad Blood would be, despite internet rumors. Johnson stated, “There’s been a push in certain circles of the company that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teaming for the first time ever and in a city that has significance to each, Atlanta, should headline the show against The Bloodline. We are told the final decision has not been made.”

* Despite the publicity, there was “not a lot of talk” about the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary among WWE talent.

* It is believed that the announcement on RAW of the Dominik Mysterio “Shark Cage” stipulation at Bad Blood was planned for several months rather than a last-minute decision.

* RAW was a complete sellout at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. There were some late tickets available for $500 that sold quickly.

* A large number of Netflix executives were in attendance. They were not only seated at ringside in multiple rows, but there were also others in an executive suite.