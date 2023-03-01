Backstage News From This Week’s WWE RAW, Producers Revealed

Omos was originally listed internally for The VIP Lounge with MVP and Brock Lesnar on Monday’s WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on why he did not appear. Lesnar vs. Omos has been announced for WrestleMania 39.

Trish Stratus’ appearance in this week’s main event, which saw Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, was not listed internally. Trish had been listed internally for the previous weeks, but she did not appear.

You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from Monday night’s show from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The WWE Producers are listed internally below:

* Jason Jordan produced the dark main event, in which Seth Rollins defeated WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title Street Fight.

* For WWE Main Event, Jason Cade produced Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka, while Adam Pearce produced Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Spoilers for the Main Event can be found by clicking here.

* Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. The Street Profits was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* The VIP Lounge with MVP and Brock Lesnar was produced by Jason Jordan

* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable was produced by Jason Jordan

* The Judgment Day promo was produced by Jamie Noble

* Carmella vs. Asuka was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* Miz TV with Seth Rollins and The Miz was produced by Adam Pearce

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jamie Noble

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano was produced by Chris Park

* Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles was produced by Tyson Kidd