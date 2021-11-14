Backstage News From This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Here are a few news items from the November 12th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown:

* Roman Reigns bending his knee and receiving Xavier Woods’ crown was said to be a last-minute change of plans.The change “took place after Reigns and [Paul] Heyman had a meeting at 5pm with Vince McMahon.”

* Former Impact Wrestling star Petey Williams was listed as a Producer for the Reigns vs. Woods match.

According to reports, Michael Hayes was really the producer for that match and Petey was shadowing him. Right now Petey is getting ‘fast tracked into the system.’

* Von Wagner’s surprise appearance on Smackdown reportedly happened because it was decided that Adam Pearce needed a bodyguard and Wagner was chosen for the role.