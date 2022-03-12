Backstage News From This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Here are a few backstage news items from the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown via Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

– A lot of segments got shifted and changed over the course of the day as Vince McMahon was very hands on with today’s taping, including the show-closing brawl with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. It was added that Charlotte’s backstage brawl with Ronda was pre-taped and inserted into the end of the show.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown. Johnson noted that prior to Big E’s injury, the New Day were slated to face Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch (Pete Dunne) at WrestleMania 38.

– Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi was a match that had been changed over the course of the day. Zelina Vega vs. Sasha and Carmella/Zelina vs. Sasha/Naomi were matches that had previously been discussed for the show.