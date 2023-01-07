Backstage News From This Week’s WWE SmackDown; Vince McMahon, William Regal, Bray Wyatt

The following are some backstage news and notes from this week’s WWE SmackDown at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

* Vince McMahon was not present backstage, and Triple H was in charge of the event. It didn’t seem like there was any sort of meeting with wrestlers about Vince’s return.

* William Regal was backstage at SmackDown and was the first WWE live show he’s been to since making his official return to the company. As PWMania.com previously reported, as a condition for Tony Khan to release Regal from his AEW contract, Regal won’t be able to make any appearances on television for the duration of the year.

* Bray Wyatt was not featured on show, and it was reported that Wyatt was not backstage. LA Knight cut a quick promo to hype the “Pitch Black” match that will take place at the Royal Rumble PLE in 2023.