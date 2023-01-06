Backstage News From WWE Meeting, Vince McMahon’s SmackDown Status, More

This afternoon, WWE officials held a “all hands on deck” meeting at company headquarters, but it was not a talent meeting. The meeting was held via conference call.

The meeting was called to discuss Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors, as well as his plans to sell the company. The meeting was supposed to start at 3:30pm ET, but it didn’t start until 3:45pm ET and lasted about 10 minutes. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, and President & CFO Frank A. Riddick III led the call.

McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors has been officially announced, but PWInsider reports that it was also emphasized that the management team’s duties will not change at this time. According to Fightful Select, employees were told that the company’s day-to-day operations would not change.

It was also pushed that the move with Vince was a big positive, and that it was made to give the company everything they needed to make the most of their future rights revenue sales, such as the new TV deals for RAW and SmackDown, among others, as well as to gauge the market for a potential sale of the company, with the idea that with McMahon back, the entire company would be on the same page in maximizing WWE’s potential moving forward.

The plan is to examine potential sale offers prior to negotiating rights fees, in the event that a sale would provide a greater benefit, such as being more financially lucrative, than another round of selling TV rights. However, it was also emphasized that the company’s sale may not occur and should not be assumed to occur. McMahon, as the controlling shareholder, would have the final say in all of this.

It was also mentioned that taking the company private again could be a “possible avenue” if it was “the best outcome for shareholders.” This was mentioned as a potential strategic option, not as something they will definitely do.

Officials did not take questions from employees during the call, which was described as “very much a rah-rah meeting to try and raise the spirits of the troops.”

On a related note, PWMania.com previously reported that two members of the WWE Board of Directors resigned today: Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh, with Singh’s resignation being noteworthy because he was the lead investigator in the Board’s recent investigation into the McMahon allegations. According to a WWE source, Singh’s resignation was the “least shocking move” of the day because Singh, a former Sony executive, was very “by the books” and by all indications, he strongly reacted to all of the McMahon allegations that came out last summer, pushing WWE to do their due diligence and investigate.

According to WWE’s SEC filing from earlier today, three members of the Board of Directors were removed to make room for McMahon, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson. One of the three, Jeffrey R. Speed, was also a part of the previous year’s investigation.

McMahon was expected to be at tonight’s SmackDown from Memphis, but he will not be there, according to reports. Earlier today, there were rumors among the staff that Vince was at the WWE HQ in Stamford, but it has since been established that he was not. For months, there have been rumors that Vince was seen at the WWE HQ gym, but no one has ever confirmed those rumors.

