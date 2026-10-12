Backstage News From WWE Money In The Bank; Jacy Jayne, Ring Announcer Change

Several additional details have emerged from WWE Money in the Bank 2026 weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, including an update on Jacy Jayne following the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the reported reason behind a ring announcing change and WWE’s community outreach activities.

Reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne reportedly reassured fans about her condition following her participation in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Jayne appeared at a convention on Sunday, October 11, just one day after competing in the grueling ladder match at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. According to fans who attended the convention, the Fatal Influence leader indicated that she was feeling fine despite the physical demands of Saturday night’s contest. The match featured several high-risk moments and ultimately saw Tiffany Stratton capture the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

Longtime WWE broadcaster Byron Saxton handled ring announcing duties during Money in the Bank 2026, stepping into a role normally occupied by Alicia Taylor. According to one source, the unexpected change occurred after Taylor lost her voice during rehearsals for the premium live event. With Taylor reportedly unable to perform her usual duties, WWE made the decision to assign Saxton the ring announcing responsibilities for the October 10 show. Saxton has been a longtime member of WWE’s broadcast team, making him a familiar presence to viewers despite the change in his usual role.

Away from the ring, several WWE Superstars participated in community-related activities during Money in the Bank weekend. Becky Lynch, Angelo Dawkins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable helped recognize a number of WWE Community Champions in New Orleans. The appearances formed part of WWE’s activities surrounding the premium live event, highlighting individuals recognized for their contributions to the local community. WWE has published an official photo gallery documenting the occasion, featuring the Superstars alongside the honorees.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 took place on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.