Backstage News From WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House

Here are some backstage news & notes from last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view event:

* Tegan Nox’s ring gear was inspired by Captain Marvel. Johnny Gargano’s ring gear was inspired by The Mandalorian.

* William Regal provided the voice of Lord Alfred Hayes for the “promotional consideration” segment.

* Dio Maddin and Rik Bugez were the wrestlers featured in the WWE Ice Cream bars commercial.

* While Todd Pettengill appeared at NXT Takeover: In Your House, his appearances were done through a green screen. He was at home in Texas the entire time.

* As PWMania.com previously reported, during his post media call, Triple H said he pitched the idea of Michael Hayes cutting his hair to do a cameo as Dok Hendrix, but Hayes quickly shot it down. Dok did a cameo anyway, through a photo inside the house during a Gargano promo. Hayes wasn’t hold ahead of time that that was planned.

Source: PWInsider.com