– While no direction was confirmed during this week’s RAW, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com was told that a strategy for the Women’s Tag Team titles has already been put in place following the news of Sonya Deville’s ACL injury. According to Johnson, “there’s been a LOT of sympathy for Deville as she’s very highly regarded within the company.”

– Bobby Roode and Nick Aldis both worked as producers for RAW.