Backstage News From WWE Royal Rumble

Here are some backstage news items regarding the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble via Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

– Drew McIntyre reportedly arrived “extremely late” to the show in an effort to keep his return a secret. Johnson wrote the following…

“We are told that since the Stadium was so massive that there were some in the company who had no idea he was even there until he arrived in the Gorilla position for the Men’s Rumble match.”

– One source told Johnson that plans for the men’s Rumble match were changed “literally 20 times” prior to the event.

– Kurt Angle and others were backstage at the event to film content for the WWE Network/Peacock.

– Mighty Molly being added to the women’s Rumble match was said to have been a late addition.

– WWE had shown interest in having Lana be part of the women’s Rumble match. Johnson noted that “there were some in the company who thought that as late as the week of the Rumble that it was happening but as they got closer to the PPV, her name was no longer mentioned.”