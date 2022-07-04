Backstage News From WWE Talent Meeting Held Before Money in the Bank

Backstage news from Sunday night’s WWE talent meeting, which was held just before the company’s Money in the Bank premium live event, has been revealed by Fightful Select.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Interim Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon, Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan all spoke to the talent backstage. Despite reportedly being absent from the meeting, Vince McMahon was still around since he’s still in charge of WWE’s creative division.

Not every talent attended the meeting because some weren’t booked for the Money in the Bank event. However, those who attended had nothing but good things to say about it after. In addition to Stephanie McMahon reportedly being adored by talent and staff, Khan and Triple H are “generally” well-liked.

No new information was discussed at the meeting, but Stephanie McMahon did let everyone know that her “door was always open,” a veteran star said.

