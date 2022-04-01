Backstage News From WWE Talent Meeting – Triple H Appears, Nick Khan On Pay, & More

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a surprise appearance at a talent meeting in Dallas, TX on Thursday.

WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis kicked off the meeting by saying he had a guest for the wrestlers in attendance, according to Fightful Select. He then introduced Triple H, who hasn’t been seen my most talent since August.

Word is that this was an emotional scene with many elated that Triple H was there. He discussed his health challenges and then introduced WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, who he called a friend for more than ten years.

Khan reportedly provided key business updates to the roster and announced that talent will now make additional money/profit participation on top of their Superstar contracts, for revenue generated from third-party platforms. This includes Cameo, autograph signings, scripted and un-scripted programming.

Several wrestlers in attendance noted that this was a great, unanimously positive meeting. One source described it as a great way to start a big weekend.