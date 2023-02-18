Backstage News Heading Into Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE had planned to open tonight’s Elimination Chamber event with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, but PWInsider reports that throughout the day, there was talk of opening with the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. That would allow them to end the Kickoff pre-show with a dramatic shot of the Chamber structure being lowered over the ring.

The original plan was for Lesnar vs. Lashley to open the show, followed by the Women’s Chamber match. If the change is implemented, Lesnar vs. Lashley will most likely be the night’s second match. Internally, no Kickoff matches were scheduled as of this evening.

The main event is set to be Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and there is no talk of changing that.

The Men’s Chamber was rumored to be the third match, followed by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Regarding the possibility of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos appearing tonight at Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso is said to be backstage, but Jimmy Uso is not.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is also backstage and will most likely face off with the winner of the Women’s Chamber.

Cody Rhodes is reportedly not at the show in Montreal.

