Backstage News In The Cavinder Twins’ WWE Contract Status

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, an NXT Women’s Championship number one contender battle royal was held with Dana Brooke, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, Elektra Lopez, Lola Vice, Tatum Paxley, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Cora Jade, Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Fallon Henley, Yulisa Leon, Valentina Feroz, Brooklyn Barrow, Kelani Jordan, and Thea Hail.

Hail eventually won the match by eliminating both Brooke and Jade at the same time. Hail celebrated after the match with several Chase U members. Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who are signed to WWE NIL contracts, joined in on the fun.

Following the show, there was speculation as to whether The Cavinder Twins, best known for their college basketball careers at Fresno State and Miami, had signed a wrestling talent contract with the company. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that this is not the case right now.

“That’s an interesting thing. They were there. They have not signed a talent contract yet. I checked that today. They still have their NIL contract, and they will be either…they’re [WWE] are really high on them, but they haven’t even trained yet, so who’s to say. They’re celebrities,” Meltzer stated.

