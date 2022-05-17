Backstage News Nixed Angle for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos Steel Cage Match

Monday’s WWE RAW opened with Bobby Lashley defeating Omos in a Steel Cage match. The finish to the match saw Omos launch Lashley into the wall of the cage, but the cage broke and Lashley fell out to the floor, winning the match because his feet touched the ground first.

While they ended up going with the cage wall spot for last night’s finish, WWE officials reportedly discussed other ideas for big angles to take place in the Omos vs. Lashley cage match. It was noted by WrestleVotes how at one point there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match.

The collapsing ring angle was nixed over the weekend.

As noted, next week’s RAW will see Lashley host “The All Mighty Challenge” for Omos and MVP. WWE has not announce details on what the segment will consist of.

Over the course of the past week, there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match tonight on RAW w/ Omos & Lashley. I’ve heard that idea got squashed over the weekend. Good. It’s way overplayed. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 16, 2022

