Backstage News & Notes from Impact Hard to Kill, WWE Hall of Famer Attends, More

– Impact had originally scheduled Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans to face Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz for the Hard To Kill pre-show on Friday night, but the match was rescheduled to a dark match that aired only for the live crowd.

The team of Steelz, Evans, and Shaw ended up winning. The match will almost certainly be broadcast online. The X-Division Title rematch between Trey Miguel and Black Taurus was pushed to the pre-show, along with the previously announced six-man match.

– In the six-man match, for an unknown reason, Bhupinder Gujjar was replaced by Delirious. Gujjar is expected to return to the TV tapings in Orlando next week. Kushida defeated Delirious, Angels, Mike Bailey, Mike Jackson, and Yuya Uemura in a six-way match by forcing Angels to tap out.

– Last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view at Atlanta’s Center Stage was officially sold out. Some fans who showed up hoping to get tickets were turned away by the company.

– Anthem Media CEO Len Asper, as well as Anthem CCO Ed Nordholm, were in the audience for Hard To Kill. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, and “The Yeti” Ron Reis were among the wrestlers who came backstage for the show.