Backstage News & Notes From This Week’s WWE SmackDown

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Dakota Kai was initially not scheduled to be on SmackDown. PWInsider noted that “she story backstage making the rounds was that once again, she was called at the last minute to fly into the taping, just as she was Summerslam.”

– PWMania.com reported via PWInsider that here was apparently talk of adding a stipulation such as No DQ to AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross this past week but the idea was eventually dropped.

– This week’s SmackDown was the highest grossing WWE live gate in Calgary history.

– Bobby Roode and Nick Aldis worked at RAW in producer roles. They were also brought back for this week’s SmackDown as well.