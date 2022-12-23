Backstage News on 12/26/22 Edition of WWE RAW Not Being a Live Show

The December 26th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, which will air the day after Christmas, will be a “The Absolute Best of 2022” special rather than a live show.

Before updating and saying that it was probably done to give production workers more time off, one talent said they hadn’t been told the reason and that they were wondering why, Fightful Select reports.

This was confirmed by a different WWE source, who added that the company needs much fewer personnel to run live events and occasionally even eliminates the need for entire departments.

On Monday night, WWE will hold a RAW live event in Columbus, OH, and a Smackdown live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE performers are reportedly “well compensated” for working the post-Christmas shows.