Backstage News On A Future Match Between GUNTHER And Ilja Dragunov

According to WRKD Wrestling, following this week’s Road To Bash In Berlin live event match between WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER and “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov, WWE has noticed the excitement on social media and plans to have the match take place once again in the future.
There is no word yet on when that match could happen, but it could be for the World Heavyweight Title at a PLE.
