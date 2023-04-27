Backstage News On A New Champion Nearly Being Crowned At NXT Spring Breakin’

Indi Hartwell defended her WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match on Tuesday night during NXT Spring Breakin’.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Hartwell sustained a legitimate ankle injury during the match. She was escorted to the back before she could finish the match.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE went with the idea of having Stratton go over to win the title at one point during the match after Hartwell was ruled out due to injury.

They returned to the original finish after Indi was medically cleared to wrestle.

Alvarez stated, “It ends up with Roxanne and Indi outside [the ring], and Tiffany goes up to the top rope, and she does a moonsault outside to the both of them. The moonsault is fine. She lands fine, but in catching her, Indi falls sideways on her ankle. She can’t get up, and Tiffany is supposed to do something with her, but Indi can’t move, and Indi starts taking off her boot. They call out the medical guy, and she’s done. For like seven minutes, Roxanne and Tiffany basically have to call this match in the ring because they had this whole choreographed match with all three of them, and now one of them is gone….Apparently, the referee got word that Tiffany is going over now to win the title. I guess they were trying to figure out what to do, and then a couple of minutes left in the show before Tiffany could win, Indi managed to get cleared, and she hobbled down to the ring, and they did the final two spots….so in fact, Indi did retain the title. I don’t know the status of her ankle, but she’s hurt, and now they got to figure out what to do with that title. I guess we’ll see how she heals over the next week.”