Backstage News On A Top TNA Star Set To Appear On WWE NXT

Fightful Select reports that former TNA World Champion “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander’s name is currently in discussions of someone who could show up on WWE NXT anytime soon.

There have been a number of crossovers between talents from TNA and WWE NXT, such as Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, The Rascalz, Ash By Elegance, Tatum Paxley, and No Quarter Catch Crew, but Alexander is a top star from TNA who has yet to be part of the crossover.

Alexander is one of the biggest stars in TNA, where he is a former tag team champion with current NXT Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page, a former X-Division Champion, and a former world champion.