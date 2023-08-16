Backstage News On Ace Steel’s AEW Status And Discussions With Tony Khan

Ace Steel was released from his job as an AEW producer after the All Out brawl in September 2022, but he is now back with the company in a unique situation.

While it is true that Steel was re-hired ahead of the AEW Collision premiere, and Fightful Select confirms that he is on the payroll, Steel has not been at recent TV tapings, and will not be unless circumstances change.

When Steel was re-hired, he was reportedly told that he was an “insurance risk” as a result of the All Out brawl and that he would not be allowed to attend the shows.

Steel reportedly discussed wrestling with AEW President Tony Khan in recent months, but it was ultimately decided that Steel could return to AEW in some capacity while not on the road. Steel was also given permission to look for work outside of AEW.

Steel is said to consult on a variety of topics and has regular conversations with Khan. He also makes recommendations for his long-time friend CM Punk, the current AEW “Real” World Champion on Collision.

Steel may be entitled to back pay for the time he was absent following All Out 2022. Steel’s current AEW contract is set to expire in the fall of 2024, according to reports.