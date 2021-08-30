Backstage News On Adam Cole Being A Free Agent

As reported earlier here on PWMania.com, Adam Cole’s WWE contract expired this past Friday and it was confirmed today that he is no longer with the company, and is 100% a free agent.

WWE officials issued an internal memo this morning advising that Cole is no longer with the company, according to PWInsider. The memo was sent via e-mail.

Cole is free to sign with any promotion he wants, and it is possible that he and WWE agree on a new deal. Fightful Select noted today how WWE sources expect Cole to field various offers from other companies.

