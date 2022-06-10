Backstage News on Adam Cole’s Injuries and Return to the Ring

Adam Cole is said to be injured and has been for some time.

Cole is “banged up,” according to PWInsider, and while he isn’t dealing with any significant injuries, he is dealing with a few minor issues at the same time.

According to Fightful Select, Cole has been battling this sequence of injuries for a lot longer than most people think. He has been dealing with a labrum injury since his title match with then-AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in March and April of this year.

Cole worked through the pain of the labrum injury, according to AEW sources. The labrum was rumored to be ripped, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Because of Cole’s condition, AEW management decided to take him out of the ring so he could rest and heal, rather than risk aggravating any existing problems.

Cole made an appearance on last week’s post-Double Or Nothing Dynamite, and then the next night on G4’s Attack of The Show. He also appeared on Dynamite this week, but he hasn’t wrestled since defeating ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at Double Or Nothing two weeks back.

Cole is expected to return to the ring in time for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, if not sooner.